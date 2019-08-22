Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $494.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.73 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $48.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

