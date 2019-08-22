smARTOFGIVING 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,847.00 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded 69.7% lower against the US dollar. One smARTOFGIVING token can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. smARTOFGIVING has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $1,847.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00266490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.07 or 0.01343975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022030 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00095452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000431 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,544,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,288,778 tokens. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com . smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade smARTOFGIVING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy smARTOFGIVING using one of the exchanges listed above.

