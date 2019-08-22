SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 255 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,974. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.23 and a 200 day moving average of $170.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $1,346,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

