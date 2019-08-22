SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JD.Com by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,266,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,194 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in JD.Com by 82.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,517,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,432 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.Com by 10.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,318,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,046,000 after acquiring an additional 326,705 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in JD.Com by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,239,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,675,000 after acquiring an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in JD.Com by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 278,001 shares in the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.54. 909,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,129,694. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -982.67 and a beta of 1.42.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. JD.Com had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $150.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.55 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.