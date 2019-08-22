Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Sino United Worldwide Consolidated stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Get Sino United Worldwide Consolidated alerts:

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.