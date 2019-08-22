Sigma Planning Corp Sells 561 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Msci were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Msci by 4.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 14.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Msci by 1.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 8.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Msci by 0.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 19,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $235.03 on Thursday. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $247.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.71.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 599.92%. The firm had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Msci from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.63.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

