Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,473 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.21.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $92.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $93.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $222,929.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,355 shares of company stock worth $10,896,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

