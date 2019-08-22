Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Devin W. Stockfish purchased 5,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

