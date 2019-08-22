Sigma Planning Corp Invests $276,000 in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 177.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 46,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Zillow Group by 33.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $4,258,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,382,205. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Z stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72. Zillow Group Inc has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $51.47.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.26.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

