Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,117,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,926 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 475,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,824,000 after purchasing an additional 70,588 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,235,000 after purchasing an additional 224,186 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 378,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 107,209 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $79.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

