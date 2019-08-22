Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $297.78 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $287.66 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $344.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.25.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

