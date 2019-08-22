SIBCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $836,415.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Upbit, YoBit and C-CEX. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $836,415.00 and approximately $4,503.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,179.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.18 or 0.01861449 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.98 or 0.02991542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00726343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.48 or 0.00806391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00067535 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00499103 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00130849 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,794,813 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.