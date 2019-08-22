Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) VP Sells $55,438.11 in Stock

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $29.53 on Thursday. Shotspotter Inc has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50.
Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 3.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 51.0% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the first quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.
About Shotspotter
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
