Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) VP Sells $55,438.11 in Stock

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $29.53 on Thursday. Shotspotter Inc has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 3.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 51.0% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the first quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

