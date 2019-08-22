ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) were up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.50, approximately 102,750 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 333,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
The firm has a market cap of $18.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.
ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ShiftPixy Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
About ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY)
ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.
