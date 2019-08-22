ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) were up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.50, approximately 102,750 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 333,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The firm has a market cap of $18.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

Get ShiftPixy alerts:

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ShiftPixy Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 612.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 92,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 79,650 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ShiftPixy by 275.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 983,488 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.