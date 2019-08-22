SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $494,711.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $494,711.00 and $1,553.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,149.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.35 or 0.01864792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.53 or 0.03008944 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00730867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00804921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00066606 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00498526 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00130897 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

