Shekel 1-Day Volume Tops $15.00 (JEW)

Shekel (CURRENCY:JEW) traded 137.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Shekel has traded up 134.6% against the US dollar. One Shekel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Shekel has a total market cap of $94,206.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Shekel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shekel alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00019484 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003502 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shekel Coin Profile

JEW is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Shekel’s total supply is 133,109,990 coins. Shekel’s official Twitter account is @shekel_coin . Shekel’s official website is shekel.io

Shekel Coin Trading

Shekel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shekel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shekel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shekel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shekel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shekel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.