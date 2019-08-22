Seven Generations Energy (VII) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Seven Generations Energy (TSE: VII):

8/1/2019 – Seven Generations Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Seven Generations Energy was upgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$10.00.

8/1/2019 – Seven Generations Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Seven Generations Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.00.

7/18/2019 – Seven Generations Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$11.00.

7/18/2019 – Seven Generations Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$11.00.

7/16/2019 – Seven Generations Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2019 – Seven Generations Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at GMP Securities from C$16.00 to C$13.50.

6/25/2019 – Seven Generations Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE VII traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.89. 791,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,018. Seven Generations Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of C$5.99 and a 1 year high of C$16.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.34.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$707.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seven Generations Energy Ltd will post 0.8799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seven Generations Energy news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor bought 10,000 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 261,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,673,349.14.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

