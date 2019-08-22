Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Stock Price Up 8%

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s stock price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.27, approximately 200,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 357,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

SQBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). Sequential Brands Group had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 92.66%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sequential Brands Group Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 141,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $94,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in Sequential Brands Group by 320.0% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 210,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sequential Brands Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 200,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Sequential Brands Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,026,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 265,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

