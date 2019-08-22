Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Position Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 140,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 61,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,121,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,458. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $104.88 and a one year high of $141.86. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

In other Sempra Energy news, Chairman Jeffrey W. Martin sold 9,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total value of $1,257,119.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 36,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

