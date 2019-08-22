Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,863,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 2,122,420 shares.The stock last traded at $1.78 and had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEEL. ValuEngine raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on Seelos Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics Inc will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 371.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 41,242 shares during the period. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.