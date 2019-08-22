Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 425 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,436,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,572,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,535,000 after purchasing an additional 469,507 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 231,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northcoast Research raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.86 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,460,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.15. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $108.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,670,314.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,600. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

