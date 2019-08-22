Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,242 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in eBay by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,911 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $95,893,000 after purchasing an additional 61,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,491,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $350,041,000 after purchasing an additional 801,529 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in eBay by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Murphy purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,942 shares of company stock worth $9,661,957. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on eBay to $47.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.

EBAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.37. 30,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,919,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

