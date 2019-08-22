Securian Asset Management Inc Has $4.34 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $459,453,000 after acquiring an additional 794,347 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,190,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $523,142,000 after acquiring an additional 627,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,190,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $483,486,000 after acquiring an additional 181,920 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,253,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,352,000 after acquiring an additional 148,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.06. The stock had a trading volume of 46,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,455. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley set a $54.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

