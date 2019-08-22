Securian Asset Management Inc Has $22.43 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,523 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4,885.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $254,860,000 after buying an additional 2,497,476 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in Intel by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,457,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,273,000 after buying an additional 1,803,296 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Intel by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,216,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $90,977,000 after buying an additional 1,471,705 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,888,063 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 610.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,418,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $127,758.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,253 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,697.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,907.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

INTC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.29. 129,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,915,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.