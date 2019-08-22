Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 298 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,119,851,000 after buying an additional 218,718 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Amphenol by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,335,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,770,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,993,000 after buying an additional 337,756 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,672,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,354,000 after buying an additional 164,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Amphenol by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,998,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,782,000 after buying an additional 136,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.41.

Shares of APH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.19. 3,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.61. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

