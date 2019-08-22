Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 194 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total transaction of $4,756,503.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,395.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $118,379.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $627,002.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,556 shares of company stock worth $6,741,879 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

YUM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.53. 5,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,581. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.39 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

