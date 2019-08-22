Securian Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,181,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,789,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Evergy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000.

In other news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $58,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

EVRG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.21. 2,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,463. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.98. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $65.44.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

