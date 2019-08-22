Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.51, 1,088,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 795,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47,730 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 9.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seadrill Company Profile (NYSE:SDRL)

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

