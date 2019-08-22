Scry.info (DDD) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.19 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Scry.info has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Scry.info token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges including LBank and Gate.io. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $373,790.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00266226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.01344746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00096324 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info’s launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.