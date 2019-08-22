SCP Investment LP Takes $5.07 Million Position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. Eldorado Resorts comprises approximately 2.8% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SCP Investment LP owned 0.14% of Eldorado Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,717,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,733,000 after acquiring an additional 163,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 31.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,114,000 after acquiring an additional 331,995 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 59.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,054,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,228,000 after acquiring an additional 392,033 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 61,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

ERI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.12 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,177.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $637.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Resorts Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

See Also: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.