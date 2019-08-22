SCP Investment LP Has $948,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

SCP Investment LP reduced its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,980,000 after buying an additional 167,729 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $949,000. BB&T Corp lifted its position in Charter Communications by 17.2% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,667,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 93.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $3.52 on Thursday, hitting $388.61. 13,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,478. The stock has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.74 and a 200-day moving average of $372.73. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $272.91 and a fifty-two week high of $417.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura upped their price target on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.06.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

