SCP Investment LP Buys Shares of 50,000 NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. NRG Energy makes up 1.0% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,821,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,674,000 after purchasing an additional 727,114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

NRG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,218. NRG Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on NRG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

