SCP Investment LP Buys New Position in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 591.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 38,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASC shares. Pareto Securities raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on Ardmore Shipping and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.68.

Shares of NYSE ASC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. 9,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,807. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.16 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.