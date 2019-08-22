SCP Investment LP Acquires 11,400 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $77.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.05. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $73.95 and a 12-month high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.32.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.