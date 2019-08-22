Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Lifted by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,400. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $78.34.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

