Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Lowered by Valentine Ventures LLC

Valentine Ventures LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.3% of Valentine Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Valentine Ventures LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.35. 1,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,400. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $78.34.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.