Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.82. 6,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,589. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $86.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

