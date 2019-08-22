Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,039 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,602,000 after acquiring an additional 350,110 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 599,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 281,524 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,392.3% during the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 234,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 218,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,515.2% during the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 221,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 208,235 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $55.79. 2,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,027. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.04.

