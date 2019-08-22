SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $498.61 Million

Brokerages forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post sales of $498.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $493.80 million to $506.47 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $467.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.85.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.53. 407,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,207. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.52. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $146.13 and a fifty-two week high of $263.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 6,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $1,353,258.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,632,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $3,229,589.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,313.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,825 shares of company stock worth $25,054,792. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

