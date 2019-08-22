Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $196.00 to $170.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics traded as low as $93.37 and last traded at $93.58, with a volume of 1381301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRPT. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.11.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 16,252 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,133.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 424,405 shares in the company, valued at $52,231,523.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry acquired 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.32 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,182,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,042,695.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,252 shares of company stock worth $3,109,234 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,125.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.61.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The business had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

