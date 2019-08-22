SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.45 Billion

Brokerages predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce $7.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.55 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $30.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.52 billion to $30.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.36 billion to $33.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.95%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SAP in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

NYSE:SAP traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.47. 343,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day moving average is $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $147.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SAP has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $140.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

