Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Director Sells C$32,894.40 in Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Director Andrew Swarthout sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.22, for a total transaction of C$32,894.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,088.28.

SSL stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.31. The company had a trading volume of 134,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,318. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.21. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 166.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$28.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.05 million. Research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

