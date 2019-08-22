San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.29

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $2.39. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 3,100 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.
