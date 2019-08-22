San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.29

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $2.39. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 3,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 782,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 205,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 15,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

