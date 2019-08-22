Salzhauer Michael Purchases 10,110 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial comprises about 1.5% of Salzhauer Michael’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.60. 35,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Stephens upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Synovus Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.