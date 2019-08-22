Salzhauer Michael Acquires 25,000 Shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS)

Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Kingstone Companies were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 437,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies during the first quarter valued at $505,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Boenning Scattergood set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kingstone Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,963. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.62. Kingstone Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kingstone Companies Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

In other news, insider Barry Goldstein acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,031.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,930. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

