Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CFO Aaron E. Alt Buys 1,000 Shares

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,428.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SBH traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $13.04. 62,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,834. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $23.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.27 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 151.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 118.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Sally Beauty by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $151,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Sally Beauty by 50.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBH. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

