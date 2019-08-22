Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.20. Saga Communications shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 28 shares changing hands.

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.19 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Saga Communications by 505.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Saga Communications by 101.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Saga Communications by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Saga Communications during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Saga Communications during the second quarter worth about $193,000.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

