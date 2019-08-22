Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Director Michael J. Foster Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $311,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SBRA traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $21.75. 25,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,212. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $219.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 78.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 319,577.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,144 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 342.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,490,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,133 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,651,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 88.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,854,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 869,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,258.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 842,366 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

