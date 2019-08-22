Ruffer LLP Takes Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Humana by 2.8% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Humana by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $355.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.85.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Humana from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Humana from $331.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.26.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

