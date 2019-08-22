Ruffer LLP Makes New Investment in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,721,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,000. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.27% of B2Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,501,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,371,000 after buying an additional 875,271 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,301,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,479 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,977,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,778,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after buying an additional 1,191,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 293,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,988. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $267.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. TheStreet upgraded B2Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

